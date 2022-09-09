The Police in Lira has arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her three-year-old son to death.

Cinderella Alum, a resident in Te-Bung cell, Telela ward Lira-City West Division was arrested on Thursday following the death of Jordan Opio.

It’s alleged that on Wednesday, Alum stabbed the child several times for unknown reasons. Opio died as he was being rushed to Ngetta Health Centre III.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says the woman was arrested by residents and handed over to Ngetta police station.

“A case of murder has been registered against her, the crime scene was visited by a team of police officers led by the DPC Lira-City West Division. We recorded statements from eyewitnesses and the deceased body conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital pending postmortem,” he said.

According to Okema, investigations are ongoing and the case file will be taken to the Resident Chief State Attorney for perusal and advice.

Last week, Luwero Grade One Magistrate’s Court convicted 22-year-old Dorothy Nabulime for the torture of her two-year-old child on her own guilty plea.

She was charged with cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment of a child contrary to section 7(1) of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture act and assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the child contrary to section 236 of the penal code. Nabulime was recorded on video treating the child in a dehumanizing manner.