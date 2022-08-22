Activist also lawyer Mulangira Hope Kaweesa has come out to sting opposition bloggers who were firing shots at the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba for meeting the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao who of late is seen as a political ‘bad egg’. Mao, the Democratic Party (DP) president general, recently signed a cooperation agreement with the NRM government, a move many opposition members saw as a betrayal to those in the struggle to oust President Yoweri Museveni out of power.

According to Counsel Kaweesa, it makes no sense for the opposition to attack Hon Mpuuga who is occupying a public office (LOP).

Kaweesa says anti-Museveni bloggers should learn to differentiate between a publicly held office and a mere party office adding that their noise would have made some sense if Mpuuga invited Norbert Mao at his home or at the National Unity Platform offices in Kamwokya for a meeting but they instead met at the LOP office which constitutionally is supposed to welcome all members regardless of their party affiliations.

“Anti- Museveni “Bloggers” Why are you roasting Mathias Mpuuga for meeting Norbert Mao at a public office held by your decision?” Kaweesa questioned.

He added that it is like the same people roasting an opposition MP who goes to the Speaker’s office for a meeting or discussion well knowing that the latter’s office is public where every person is welcome.

Last week, Hon Mao paid a courtesy visit to the Leader of Opposition office where the two discussed a number of issues related to justice in this country.

Upon being attacked by many anti-Museveni bloggers, Mpuuga released a statement on the matter partly saying that if one has to defeat an enemy, then he or she must understand what the enemy is planning and doing otherwise one’s short of knowledge is a long walk in the dark.

Hope Mulangira Kaweesa is an advocate, political activist as well as media guru who founded Whisper Eye and many other online media sites.