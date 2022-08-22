In the day and age we live in, a lot is going on in churches, especially in my country Uganda. Well, it seems people are doctrinally focused; what I mean is denominational focused, rather than Jesus focused.

It is imperative that we pay particular attention to what scripture says and practice the methodology, principle and system of God stated in his book, The Holy Bible.

In one of his books, written by the mighty Prophet of God in Uganda ‘Tasting the Powers of the Age to Come- Man just like us’ [introduction of the book], Prophet Elvis Mbonye remarkably mentioned, “But the scriptures as you will learn from this book are meant to open our consciousness to a dynamic spiritual world that is ours to tap into for divine wisdom, power, and direction.”

The Prophet continued, “Behind every Bible story, allegory, and documented healing is a spiritual principle which God wants us to learn and apply to our lives. Until you acknowledge that, the story of Ruth and how she found herself a fine husband is nice and romantic, nothing more.”

It seems that people, especially Christians, would instead make excuses, argues, criticize, ridicule, and speak against what the word of God says, even going up to the limit of refusing to adhere and rebel against the Man of God who works in their mist. Of course, the end is never good. Self-pride always means self- destruction sooner or later.

In 2 Kings Verse four (4) chapter nine (9), we see that woman who recognized the Man of God, for she said, “I perceive that this is a holy man of God, which passes by us continually.” Thank God she knew it.

Let me ask you some simple questions; “Do you recognize the Holy Man of God in your mist?” Do you know who God has anointed to work as the Authority in this dispensation on earth? Who is God’s selected, special servant working among you for your blessings and benefits?

These types of questions must be seriously taken into account so that when you make your conclusion, you are 100% sure without a thread of doubt that God’s chosen one is indeed leading you, your church members, your family, and not to overemphasize: Still, it can be the entire community at large.

Honoring God’s men is honoring God and His work: Though in today’s society, it seems nonexistent. Why is it like that? It boils down to the fact that no one has taught them how or why you should honor a man of God, and still, no one has lived honor out before them.

This takes me back to 1st September 2017, first time the Remnants of God (Mbonye’s followers) all over the world gathered at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to honor their Spiritual father, Prophet Elvis Mbonye; Oops! You should have seen how some atheists threw stones at the children of God- criticizing them for not walking uprightly with God. Little did they know that these particular people were tapping into the blessing of God through honoring His anointed?

Just as the scripture says in, “Matthew 10:41 He that receiveth a prophet in the name of a prophet shall receive a prophet’s reward; and he that receiveth a righteous man in the name of a righteous man shall receive a righteous man’s reward.” They had to honor their Prophet to receive his reward.

It’s time to go back to the Bible, and source out all the scriptures about honor and learn on the ancient paths that talk about honor ship in the Kingdom of God; I am sure you will be the first to reach the venue on 1st September 2022, at the Brand New Zoe Grounds opposite Acacia Lakeside Campus along the Entebbe Express Highway. In doing so, you will find that endless reward await you.