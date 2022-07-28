Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo has urged judicial officers at all levels to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the administration of justice to all Ugandans.

Speaking during the launch of the new Rules of Procedure for Courts of Judicature on Wednesday at the High Court grounds, Chief Justice Dollo said if cases are managed with efficiency and effectiveness using the new laws, the judiciary will be able to redefine case backlog from 24 months to 12 months.

“The enactment of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020 gave birth to a new Judiciary whose mandate is implemented through the Administration of Justice Programme under NDP 111. The Judiciary Strategic Investment Plan V was moulded to push the Judiciary transformation agenda forward. Our agenda for the transformation of the Judiciary is mainly centred on fighting case backlog and ensuring quick and accessible Judiciary services for all, inter alia,” said Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo.

He added that easy accessibility to judicial services will be enhanced through; lobbying for enhanced funding of the Judiciary, recruitment and deployment of more Judicial and non- Judicial Officers, establishment of more courts at all levels/grades and strengthening of the inspectorate of courts, in addition to supervising court operations so as to curb the evil of corruption in justice service delivery.

“We appreciate that law reform will play a big part in facilitating and enabling our transformation agenda, by simplifying Court processes and enabling the people to access Judiciary services without impediment,” he added.

According to Chief Justice Dollo, effective and efficient case management is always the heart of any perfectly functioning judiciary and that is why on November 3rd, 2020, he constituted the Judiciary Law Reform Committee with a mandate to propose reforms to the existing laws with a view to;

Facilitate the expeditious disposal of cases; ensure adequate preparation of cases before trial; reduce delay of cases and maximize judicial time; re-engineer business processes for civil and criminal justice; improve access to justice for unrepresented litigants; simplify the Court procedures and practices; improve and streamline case management.

All these, coupled with giving Judicial Officers greater powers to expeditiously dispose of cases, administer substantive justice, and carry on any other functions as may be assigned to the Committee by the Chief Justice will work to improve efficiency and offset case backlog.

“I am in full agreement with my Lord the Principal Judge, on the need for training of stakeholders on these Rules of Procedure for proper implementation. The Chief Registrar and the Secretary to the Judiciary should work out modalities for these important pieces of training. I call upon all stakeholders in the administration of justice chain, our Court Users and all stakeholders to embrace these reforms and take time to study the Rules,” he said.

According to the Principal Judge Hon. Justice Dr Flavian Zeija, there is also a need to revise some laws if case management within the courts is to be improved.

“As we celebrate the launch of the new Rules, allow me to remind you that we still have much more to accomplish. Therefore, let me take this opportunity to request the same energy and commitment towards the finalization of the following proposals: Review of the Court of Appeal Rules. Practice Direction on Establishment of the Infrastructure and Environment Division of the High Court. Rules on Vexatious Litigation. Child-Friendly Procedures and Sentencing guidelines, among others,” emphasized Dr Zeija.