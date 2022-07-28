The Tororo district boss John Okea on Wednesday headed the ground breaking ceremony of the construction project that is slated to cost over Ugx 200 million worth 15,000 litre tanks in health facilities.

The centres include Osukuru health centre III, Malanda Health Centre IV, Kirewa Health centre III and a six stance toilet at Petta Health center III, Mukuju Health centre IV, Molo Health center III and Bision health center III. The program is funded by water aid.

Okea tasked the contractor to try by all means and put taps inside the facilities for harvested rain water to be used by health workers easily.

The district Health officer Dr Okoth Obbo commended the water aid program and called upon the beneficiary health facilities to put into good use facilities once the project is concluded and handed over.

Nicholus Onuango the Iyolwa town council chairperson commended the partners and promised to safeguard the project jealously to continue benefiting the mothers and the health workers.

Ceaser Kimbugwe the senior project officer at water aid organization said the project will cost Ugx 200 million with a package of 10,000 liiter tanks and an additional 5,000 litre tanks water purifiers, hand washing facilities and a mega incinerator which can sustain high level of heat of up to 900 degrees celicious as the team handed over the BOQ as well as designs of the construction in each health facility.

However, Samali Sabano Epiat the Torroro Assistant Chief Administrative Officer said its time for health facilities incharges to ensure clear management, maintaince and sustainability of the donated facilities to serve the intended purpose.