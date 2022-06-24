The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna has implored media practitioners in Kabale district and world over to have a mind of discernment and responsibility for contents sent and received in their profession.

Bishop Akanjuna was on Wednesday evening speaking during a fellowship with a section of journalists in his office at Rugarama hill in Kabale municipality.

He said that there is a need for journalists to be responsible for the communications they make, information shared and control they can apply over fake news by exposing it.

The Bishop noted that Journalists are partners in the Ministry whom he wishes to associate with during his tenure in serving God to spread the church’s message.

He said that Journalists do a great work in disseminating information, spreading the Gospel and that the media should be recognized as a uniform of the pastoral Ministry.

Akanjuna commended journalists for being united and working together with Bishop Emeritus Rt Rev Eng. George Bagamuhunda who worked closely with the media towards the development of the Church in his term of Office.

He argued Journalists to try much as they can to be the witnesses of the truth and depict from reporting lies in their profession.