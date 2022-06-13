Lubiri High School has admitted that the students who were captured on camera misbaving in Midland High School bus, belong to them.

Over the weekend, there was a public uproar when a video surfaced online showing students (boys and girls) travelling in a bus belonging to Midland High School, rub-a-dubbing themselves in a very sensual manner.

It was revealed that the students did the immoral acts on their way from an agriculture tour in Jinja last Friday.

One concerned citizen who shared the video on online even asked parents of girls who went for the tour to quickly take birth control pills to their daughters at school in order to avoid any future repercussions.

“If your daughter is at midland and went for the agriculture education show in jinja, please quickly take some contraceptives to school..otherwise next year you will be a grand parent.why sell alcohol at an education show🤔🤔🙄🙄,” a netizen advised.

However, the administration of Midland High School was quick to come out to distance itself from such an immoral act saying that the students seen in the viral video belong to Lubiri High School since it’s the latter who hired their bus for an agriculture tour on 10th June, 2022.

“These were not students of our school. Midland High School is a school built on a very strong Christian foundation and strongly condemn behaviors of this kind. We very rigorously control our learning and living environment to ensure behavior of this kind is not given an opportunity to thrive,” FX Kyasa, the headteacher of Midland High School said in a statement last Saturday.

Mr Kyasa also noted that they hired their bus to Lubiri High School at a fee of Shs1 million.

“We will support our bus hire customers to ensure they manage this very unfortunate incident in the most appropriate manner. Our bus hire services will continue with more rigorous screening of our clients and their on bus passenger management.”

All this was said as Lubiri High School remained hesitant to openly talk about the matter. The school only said, it was investigating what really happened on the fateful day.

Nevertheless, the school administration on Sunday 12th June, 2022 issued a statement where it admitted that indeed it hired a bus from Midland High School and the students who were on the bus belong to them.

“There’s a video circulating on social media involving alleged misconduct of students on Midland High School bus. As Lubiri High School, however we apologise to Midland High School where we hired a bus and to the public at large for the alleged misconduct.The student on board belong to our school. They had gone for an agricultral show to Jinja,” Lubiri High School management said.

It added,” As Lubiri High School, we take a stand on the actions taken in the video to be just a mere dance of which is a part of our school co-curriculum activities. Investigations are underway in regards to the matter.”