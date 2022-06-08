Police in Kiira region is investigating circumstances under which 17-year-old Josephine Namuli, a senior four student at Wanyange Girls Secondary School, located in Kakira town council, in Jinja district died of an unnatural death.

Namuli apparently committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday morning at around 7:30am. She is reported to have used a rope to hang herself in the dormitory. Her body was taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

The school administrators have declined to make an official comment about the matter, stressing that, there were already misleading statements within the public domain and they have since handed over the investigations to police.

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity says that, Namuli declined to attend morning preps over undisclosed reasons, only to be found hanging in the dormitory.

The teacher stresses that Namuli has been a bright and disciplined girl without any known history of misconduct or tendencies of yielding to misleading peer groups within the school and they were shocked about the news.

By press time, a joint team of school and police personnel had already briefed the family about the demise of their child, however, the parents’ identities have been withheld for quest of their privacy.

Meanwhile, the Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that, detectives are yet to ascertain circumstances, which might have triggered Namuli’s committing suicide.

Mubi however mentions that during the school outreach programs conducted between April and May, 2022, their reports confirmed that several secondary school children were depressed over substance abuse and misinformation concerning sexual reproductive health.

Mubi further implored school heads to earmark interaction spaces for children, and to be well equipped with councilors mandated with engaging students about their daily personal and general challenges to avert stressful situations.