Serere district council is struggling to conduct business due to the absence of copies of the rules of procedure. The rules of procedure are extracted from the Uganda Local Government Act, Cap 243, which provides guidance on council business.

The Standard Rules of Procedure for Local Government Councils also ensures orderly, effective and efficient Local Government council meetings among others. But the majority of councilors in Serere district are operating based on prior experiences and mini-training offered by the district.

They neither have Council Rules of Procedure nor the Local Government Act to guide their deliberations. Apparently, the new council members depend on a few older members of the council who recieved the documents in the previous council.

David Emokol, the Pingire Sub County LC V councilor, says that there seems to be a sinister motive behind the failure to provide the required documents. He says that the absence of supporting documents is frustrating.

Innocent Emmanuel Emaju, the Serere Town Council representative, says that they have pleaded for the provision of the Standard Rules of Procedure and the Local Government Act since they assumed offices but to no avail. According to Emaju, they are gambling in council because they don’t have the required tools to support their deliberations.

Stephen Ochola, the Serere District LC V Chairperson, says that he is equally concerned with the issue of councilors deliberating without rules of procedure and Local Government Act. He, however, notes that they have prioritize availing council members with the required documents in the first quarter of the next financial year.

During council business, councilors are seen struggling with points of order, information and others as they try to raise issues.

But Gabriel Atama, the Serere Chief Administrative Officer, says that much as they have not provided the hard copies, councilors can access the content online from the Ministry of Local Government.

He adds that the training and induction of the councilors was affected by COVID-19.