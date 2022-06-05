Kanyanya Police station has today Sunday responded to a sudden death of Dr Kamugisha Godfrey Mwesigwa a Veterinary Doctor working with Kampala Capital City Authority, under Kyanja KCCA farm.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says, the incident happened at about 2:30pm, opposite Akamwesi Shopping Mall gate.

“When our team responded, the deceased was found seated in his vehicle and his head rested on the steering wheel unresponsive ,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement today.

Dr Mwesigwa was rushed to Mulago hospital, where the doctor confirmed his death and the body was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago by the police team.

“The cause of death is currently unknown. We await for the findings by the pathologists.More details will availed as soon as possible,”he added.