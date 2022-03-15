dfcu Bank has today launched an unsecured salary loan campaign designed to respond to customers who may need a quick financial boost with a quick turnaround time for personal use.

The campaign is set to run for 10 weeks (75 days), and customer can access up to UGX 250 million with 24 hours from application at an interest rate of 16.5% per annum. Customers can transfer their existing loans from other banks to dfcu Bank at no cost to enjoy these benefits. Customers who take up new salary loans during this period also stand a chance to win up to Ugx 10 million towards repayment of their loans.

The Country’s outlook is favourable as the rebounding of economic activity is expected to be sustained by an acceleration in private consumption and strong growth in key sectors.

Commenting about the campaign, Miranda Bageine Musoke, Head Personal Banking at dfcu Bank reiterated the Bank’s commitment to support customers to achieve their personal goals.

“At dfcu Bank, we are always delighted to introduce valuable campaigns to our customers that remain at the heart of our business, and as such, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Personal Loan Campaign. We are committed to seeing all our customers regain their financial standing. This campaign aims to enrich and fulfil our customers’ journeys, making them feel appreciated and allowing them to become an integral part of our dfcu family.

“Unsecured personal loans are a great way to meet a wide variety of personal needs – they do not require collateral; making them more flexible compared to other loan options.” Bageine added.