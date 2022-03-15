Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has called on government to intervene over the current skyrocketing commodity prices in Uganda.

This call was submitted by the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who also Kira Municipality legislator.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Monday, Ssemujju strongly disagreed with President Yoweri Museveni’s claims that the escalating fuel prices are due to Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the skyrocketing fuel prices raised months back before the war.

In the same spirit, Ssemujju said, government had earlier blamed the rising fuel prices on the truck drivers who were stuck at the Uganda- Kenya border due to Covid-19 tests, adding that the government does not have a strong reason or excuse for the increase in fuel other commodity prices.

During the same briefing, Hon. Ssemujju also addressed the issue of insecurity and cattle rustling in the country which has resulted into the death of many people, thus calling upon the government to take serious action.