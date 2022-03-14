The Deputy Inspector General of Police Major General Katsigazi Tumusiime has today toured Katwe Division to assess the impact of the inferno that gutted 15 housing units of Police officers.

The DIGP promised the affected families that Police Construction Unit will build a new structure and that a quick aid will be provided for those affected by the fire.

“Its a very unfortunate incident but thank God, there was no loss of life. The officers lost property and as management of police, efforts are under way to give them quick aid to stabilize their day to day life,” DIGP Maj Gen Tumusiime said.

The DIGP added that modern and permanent structure will be erected to give proper accommodation to the officers.

“Our construction department are to ensure that they build a new structure for those affected by the fire within a shortest period,” he said.

The Deputy Inspector General took time and interacted with the administrators and officers who presented challenges they face on their day to day work.

“I found it important to understand the challenges affecting the officers in Katwe and present them to senior management to see the way forward,” the DIGP said.