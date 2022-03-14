The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan North and Nansana Division, have identified the body that was stuffed in a sack and intercepted while being transported by Nabasa Gideon, a 31-year-old, Private Security Guard of Afrisafe guards on Sunday (13.03.2022).

The body belongs to a one Kagezi Amon, a resident of Kijangi village in Hoima district.

Addressing the media on Monday, Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the deceased had hired a motorcycle registration number, UFG 635P, on the 07 March, 2022, from Owakukikoru Denis, a businessman of Kijangi village. He paid him 10,000/= for a self-drive to Buseruka town on private business.

“He however disappeared with the motorcycle and joined Nabasa Gideon and Twinamasiko Ivan at Katogo zone in Bwaise,” Enanga revealed.

“It is unfortunate that the deceased was murdered at the home of the two suspects in Bwaise. Afterwards, Nabasa Gideon, removed the deceased’s clothing’s and stuffed the body of Kagezi Amon, in a sack. The suspect was intercepted while transporting the body for dumping far away from his home. The patrollers who arrested him grew suspicious when they found him pushing the motorcycle loaded with baggage at 4am. They immediately arrested him after finding a dead body in the sack.”

Enanga added that a search was conducted at the suspects’ home in Katogo zone, Bwaise, where a mattress and bedsheets stained with suspected blood was recovered.

” Also recovered were clothes of the deceased, stained with blood, as well as other clothes. The motive of the murder is not yet clear; however, investigations to establish the motivation are ongoing. We are also interesting our selves on how the stolen motorcycle, registration number UFG 635P, from Hoima found its way to Kampala,” the Police mouthpiece stated.

” We do thank our patrol team from Nansana Police Division for their level of vigilance. Our stop and search operations will continue due to the potential of criminality along major roads and streets.”