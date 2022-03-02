By Everest Mukiibi

About 400 female learners impregnated during the prolonged lockdown in Kikuube district are yet to resume studies almost two months after the reopening of schools.

In March 2020, President Yoweri Museveni ordered the closure of schools as part of the COVID-19 containment measures,which saw educational institutions remain closed for 22 months.

The unprecedented closure of schools fueled child pregnancies, which affected many learners. Whereas schools were accustomed to expelling pregnant girls, the Ministry of Education and Sports ordered them to take in expectant and breastfeeding learners.

Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Amlan Tumusiime says that about 400 primary and secondary school girls in the district were impregnated during the lockdown. He, however, noted that only a few have returned to school.

Tumusiime argued that all girls have a right to education regardless of their current status. He has urged parents to support their daughters who have given birth or became pregnant during the lockdown to return to school.

Speaking during the pass out of over 260 students of Buhimba secondary school after completing one week of patriotism training, Tumusiime further urged parents to take responsibility and speak with the young mothers about the importance of attending school.

According to the government directives, all schools must provide a dedicated space for teenage mothers and pregnant students. Official data shows that over 650,000 schoolgirls gave birth during their two-year closure.

According to UN Population Fund research, , the country registered over 32,000 teenage pregnancies on average per month during the 2021 lockdown .The data includes underage marriages, which are prohibited by law, as well as rape victims.