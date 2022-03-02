By Everest Mukiibi

More than 70 households are still trapped in Lake Albert in Ntoroko district more than two years after floods submerged Kanara sub-county.

The water levels increased in September 2019 displacing hundreds of people.

Apparently, the affected families live on suspended makeshift structures hanging on top of their former homes. The most affected areas are residents of Kamuga, Katanga and Rwenyana villages.

Ntoroko district authorities say that they have at least evacuated over 2000 people from the affected sub-county. Ninety percent of the land in the affected sub-county is still submerged.

Some of the affected family members told watchdog that they are in dire need of essential supplies like clean and safe water, medical supplies and food.

Joyce Kaboona, a resident of Kamuga parish says they have a problem of accessing clean water since the lake is highly contaminated.

John Baptist, another resident says that the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja visited the area and promised to buy land for their resettlement but nothing has changed many months after.

Williams Kasoro, the Ntoroko LC V chairperson says that as a district they do not have enough resources to procure land for resettling the flood victims.

He says that the affected households are suffering on the lake due to failure to access basic needs like water, food and health services.