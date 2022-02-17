A one Kabaale Peter has been charged at Mpigi Chief Magistrates Court for giving the Uganda Police false information.

This was prompted by a complaint to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit that the suspect was trying to grab land where he was a caretaker with the help of a government official.

The suspect was until recently the caretaker of the Barlow family’s 7.7 acres of land at Budo in Wakiso district.

The Barlow’s family discovered that without their consent, Kabaale had leased out the land they entrusted to him for custody.

This led to the termination of his contract on January 17th, 2022.

He was given a grace period of two months to vacate the residential premises, which he was allocated to stay.

Upon termination, he went to the police purporting to be the owner of the land and reported the owners as trespassers.

This prompted the police to carry out investigations and found out he had given them false information.

He has since been remanded to Kitalya government prison.