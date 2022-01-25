At least eight people have today Tuesday been confirmed dead, and scores injured following new mudslides, which have razed down villages of Nyarusiza subcounty, on the slopes of Muhabuura ranges, Kisoro district.

State minister for Youth and Children affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke told media in Kisoro, that so far eight people have been confirmed dead in the disastrous incident.

She also revealed that coordination efforts have been undertaken by the police and other rescuers to establish more victims and retrieve survivors.

According to the pictures posted by Reel Television Kabale, which were accessed by this website, houses are seen buried in mud. Rescuers are also seen trying to retrieve those buried under damaged houses.

Scores of homes have also been buried and hundreds of people displaced.

Mothers are seen carrying their young kids and genuinely worried. Survivors are seen holding their cheeks, an indicator of deep worry and confusion.

Details to follow…….