Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Wazalendo SACCO on 17th January, 2022 visited the home of Missionaries of the poor ( Our lady of Good Counsel Monastery) in Mengo- Kisenyi a Kampala Sarburb.

The Missionaries of the Poor is a home that takes care of the homeless, elderly, and children with special needs who have no proper home and care.

The ministry takes care of two homes. One for female located in Mengo Kisenyi with 105 members and another home for the males located in Busega with 125 members. According to Brother Fr Joseph Ssali the overall care taker and administrator said that the people who live in these two homes live by the grace of God.

Fr. Ssali thanked God for the ministry they run voluntarily and also expressed gratitude to the people who stand with them in showing Christ’s love to those that need it most.

“In this same spirit I thank Wazalendo SACCO for the generosity and love they have showed. I must say this is a good beginning and the Lord shall keep us together to do his work,” said Fr Ssali.

Ssaali also asked God to bless Wazalendo for manifesting His love towards the people with special needs whom he said need everyone’s support and love.

The Chief Executive Officer Wazalendo SACCO Col Joseph Freddy Onata who led the team from Wazalendo SACCO thanked God for enabling WSACCO staff to willingly contribute towards the good cause.

The CEO noted that its our mandate as children of God to spread love and kindness to our brothers and sisters who need such love.

“As we celebrated our completion of 2021 amidst COVID -19 challenges ,we chose to organize a thanks giving during which we collected offering from our staff and added to the contribution from WSACCO to procure items that we have delivered to support this home,” said Col Onata.

Wazalendo SACCO delivered food items and cleaning detergents worth millions of shillings.

The CEO was accompanied by Mrs Elizabeth Kiiza the Head Internal Audit, Lt Col Akasius Mpabaisi the PC and Deputy Head of Communication among others.