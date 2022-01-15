Health teams in Ntungamo district has faced challenges on their first day of the mass polio immunization exercise.

The campaign started on Friday 14th January, 2022 and it will end on Sunday 16th, January, 2022. The eligible children who are supposed to get immunized are those of 5 years and below.

On the first day, the health teams say they failed to get children at home in some parts of Ntungamo which they attributed to the opening of schools.

The teams said that children have already gone to school and others went with their mothers to harvest millet in the gardens saying it will be tiresome for the teams to go back to areas they have already passed through.

In Ntungamo Municipality, cell 6 the exercise started at 11am, cell 4,5 and 7 started at 8am and Ruhaama county.

However, the leaders commended the government for the program saying that it was overdue.

The chairperson LCIII Central Division Ntungamo Municipality Robert Mugisha Kanyate noted this will help Uganda to eradicate disabilities among children in future.

The councilor for Ruhaama county Ahabwe Bernard Mupenda said that some families had gone with children to gardens and others have reported to schools but appealed to all parents to leave behind them with elders for the vaccination.

Local council leaders and village health teams led by chairman Cell 6 Gumisiriza Gordon Rwamafa noted that the exercise started well and informed the parents that school going children will be vaccinated from their schools.

The acting DHO Katusiime Hope assured the people of Ntungamo that the exercise will be successful because all teams are on ground for it.

Ntungamo district has received 150,000 doses of oral polio drugs to inoculate 120,000 children aged 0-5 years in 1,035 villages of the district.