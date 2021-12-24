The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has suspended licenses of 15 labour export firms for allegedly being involving in human trafficking, accumulated refund claims, forgery of renewal documents among other accusations.

According to the Ministry, the affected companies have been stopped from operating with immediate effect.

In June this year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs released a report showing a total of 214 cases of trafficking in persons registered from January to December 2020 compared to the 252 cases in 2019, which indicated a decrease of 15.1 percent.

As of June, 14, a total of 216 recruitment agencies were licensed by the Internal Affairs Ministry.

See firms whose licenses have been suspended:

1.Middle East Consultants- Accumulated Refund claims

2.Al Saud Agency Ltd- Forgery of renewal documents

3.The Eagles Supervision Ltd- Accumulated Refund claims

4.Forbes Enterprises Ltd- Human Trafficking

5.Fly International Jobs (Ug) Ltd- Forgery of renewal documents

6.Top Notch Recruitment Services Ltd- Forgery of renewal documents

7.Al Sultaan Recruitment Company Ltd- Forged PCR Certificates

8.Golden Star Recruitment Agencies Ltd- Forged Job order

9.Hala Uganda Rec Ltd- Forged Training report

10.Perla Recruitment Agency Ltd- Presented a forged clearance at Airport

11.Pearl of Makka International Ltd- Forged Training report

12.Nile Treasure Gate Company- Forged Training report

13.Al Madinah Agency Limited- Forged Training report

14.Cornell Recruitment Center Uganda Limited- Forged Training report

15. Tempcro International Ltd- Forged Training report