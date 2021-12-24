Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Col (rtd) Dr. Kizza Besigye has revealed that a mere voice of Ugandans will never decide which leader is supposed to be in the State House.

Appearing on NTV Uganda on Thursday, the four-time former presidential candidate said that ever since Uganda got her independence in 1962, there has never been any President who entered the State House through people’s voice but it has always been through wars and coups.

“Since independence, no leader has ever entered State House because of people’s voice. No leader! Mr. Museveni did not get to the State House because people had lifted him through their voices. He was a candidate in 1980 and I was his supporter, he did not even recover his deposit, therefore since there is no leader who has ever entered that office through people’s voice, no leader has ever left that same office because of the people’s voice. Every leader has had to be bonged out; every leader has to bong themselves into that office.”

“That is why you hear Mr. Museveni saying he is not a servant to Ugandans. I always tell people that elections will not cause the changes because nobody cares about what the population is saying.”

He added that the four times he participated in Uganda’s general elections, he discovered alot of anomalies in the system which can not be rectified because they only favour the current regime.

” I did not know the dysfunctionality of courts and I went to court twice to challenge that outcome of elections. I participated in the elections and gained knowledge and that is why after the 2011 elections I knew that the opposition has to change the course because I had come to the conclusion that in Uganda citizens’ votes don’t matter, therefore we needed a different approach,” he said.

Besigye’s revelation follows the recent controversial Kayunga LC5 by-election where ruling party NRM’s Andrew Muwonge was declared winner amid voter bribery and rigging accusations.

Muwonge trounced National Unity Platform’s Harriet Nakwedde.

In the last general elections, Besigye also warned that elections are currently meaningless as long as the present regime is still in the State House.