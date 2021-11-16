Police have linked the two deadly bomb attacks in Kampala to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

They have confirmed that the ADF group was the brain behind the Tuesday attack in which several people sustained injuries while others lost their lives.

While speaking at the press conference at Police headquarters on Tuesday, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the group has always been trying to send attackers however today’s incident was a clear check that Uganda is at risk of any bomb attack.

“These attacks come a few days after the first two explosions, this one clearly indicates that the ADF group still has a desire to carry out deadly attacks on soft targets using suicide attackers. Because the nature of bombs used are domestically made and this is their latest strategy,” he said.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

He added these kinds of bomb threats remain significant because suicide bomb jackets can easily be built since raw materials can be gotten from local markets. Such items include; ball bearings, use of phones and batteries as well as ammonium Nitrogen.

“These attacks are real! Ugandans must be very alert although the three suicide bombers have died, there is still a need to be alert because this group is very big. This shows that there is a lot of work to do, to penetrate and prevent other threats and attacks. For now, I want to tell Ugandans that bomb threats are still very active because we believe there are still more members of this terror group especially the suicide bomb squad which was created by the ADF, this calls for popular vigilance of the community.”

He asserted that being vigilant is not a monopoly of the security agencies but it calls for consorted efforts and the vigilance of the public because these threats are being directed to all Ugandans.

The CCTV footage revealed how the male adult putting on a black jacket and carrying on a back bag detonated himself killing himself instantly, the spillover effect from the bomb covered a radius of 30 meters, from near the checkpoint up to the front desk office at Central Police Station.

After the first explosion, two other people were confirmed dead and those who were rushed to hospital immediately with injuries were 17.

Another one occurred 3 minutes after the first one at Raja chambers and jubilee building. This was by the two suicide bombers who were on two motorcycles disguising as bodaboda riders, the duo detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves which killed them instantly. So far the total number of causalities rushed to Mulago is 33 where 5 are critically injured. Six people have been confirmed dead, whereby 3 of the dead are suicide bombers.