On Tuesday morning, Kampala experienced a deadly twin bomb blast.

The first explosion went off near Central Police Station opposite Kooki towers and minutes later another one exploded at Parliamentary Avenue near Parliament of Uganda.

The explosions have occurred on the day President Yoweri Museveni is expected to hold a meeting with members of the leadership bloc of the East African countries to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.

However, due to the two explosions that took place in the Kampala where the meeting was scheduled to take place, sources have revealed that there is a high-level of uncertainty that it will take place.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

According to a Kenyan newspaper called The Star, the meeting was requested by both the US Special envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Jeffery Feltman and President Museveni. If it takes place, it will be the first of its kind held by regional leaders in the search for peace in Ethiopia and it will be chaired by President Museveni.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday double explosions become the third bomb attack Uganda has experienced in a period of less than two months.

Last month two separate explosions took place in space of one week in which one waitress in a bar and pork joint in Kamamboga a city suburb was killed and another killed the suicide bomber in Swift Bus at Lungala, Mpigi town council.