Police has released a CCTV footage of a man who is suspected to have blown himself near the Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala.

The video shows a man carrying a big travel bag on his back and walking towards police trucks near CPS where a bomb eventually explodes.

Earlier today, two explosions happened near Kooki towers, opposite CPS and Jubilee Insurance House near Parliament of Uganda along Parliamentary Avenue.

The blasts left scores injured.

So far 27 casualties have been admitted at Mulago hospital;causality ward (20 male, 7 female.). Out of the admitted, seven patients are in critical, 20 are in stable condition.

Majority of the patients are police officers.

Buildings such as Jubilee House, Kampala Capital City Authority, the seat of city administration, Parliament have since been closed and heavy security has been deployed around the scenes.

A few weeks ago, one person was killed and three others injured in a bomb attack at a pork joint in Komamboga, a city suburb.

Days later, another person was confirmed dead and another injured in a suspected bomb explosion in a Swift Bus at Lungala, Mpigi town council.

The incident involved a moving bus, registration number UAU 989T. The bus was heading to Bushenyi. According to President Museveni “Preliminary reports say that the blast was from the seat and it killed only that person and injured the one who was sitting behind. The hunt continues, the clues are CLEAR and PLENTY.”

The President further disclosed that the victim on the bus was a sucide bomber.

In October, the United Kingdom warned of possible terror attacks on Uganda but the Ugandan police dismissed off the warning.

Click on link to watch video:

https://fb.watch/9jgXstfr-3/