Parliament has suspended today’s sitting following a deadly bomb blast near the August House.

In a Tuesday statement, the clerk of Parliament Adolf Mwesige Kasaija said he was directed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to inform legislators that there will be no sitting of Parliament today.

“You are advised not to proceed to the precincts of Parliament as security forces are working hard to restore order around Parliament. Until you are advised otherwise, please keep at home and those in the precincts of Parliament keep calm and wait for advice on how to exit,”Mwesige said.

Earlier today, two explosions happened near Kooki towers, opposite Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and Jubilee Insurance House near Parliament of Uganda along Parliamentary Avenue.

The blasts left scores injured.

Buildings such as Jubilee House, Kampala Capital City Authority, the seat of city administration, Parliament have been closed and heavy security has been deployed around the scenes.

A few weeks ago, one person was killed and three others injured in a bomb attack at a pork joint in Komamboga, a city suburb.

Days later, another person was confirmed dead and another injured in a suspected bomb explosion in a Swift Bus at Lungala, Mpigi town council.

The incident involved a moving bus, registration number UAU 989T. The bus was heading to Bushenyi. According to President Museveni “Preliminary reports say that the blast was from the seat and it killed only that person and injured the one who was sitting behind. The hunt continues, the clues are CLEAR and PLENTY.”

The President further disclosed that the victim on the bus was a sucide bomber.

In October, the United Kingdom warned of possible terror attacks on Uganda but the Ugandan police dismissed off the warning.