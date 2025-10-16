President Yoweri Museveni has called on Libyan authorities to involve all citizens in restoring peace in the North African nation through transparent and inclusive national elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, during a high-level meeting with a Libyan delegation on the sidelines of the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, President Museveni emphasized that lasting peace in Libya could only be achieved if the people themselves determine the future of their country.

“Libya belongs to the Libyan people. All the owners of the country, every Libyan, must be asked what should be done through peaceful elections,” President Museveni said, stressing that political disagreements among leaders should not deny citizens their right to participate in shaping their governance.

“If there are arguments among leaders, why not ask the people? Why should anyone just take over my home as if I have no say?” he wondered.

Nearly 15 years after the fall of former President Muammar Gaddafi, Libya remains a divided nation, with the country split between two rival administrations: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli, and the Government of National Stability based in Benghazi. The political stalemate has created challenges in governance, national security, and the delivery of services, leaving ordinary Libyans caught in a protracted struggle for stability.

President Museveni expressed concern over the prolonged division, describing it as unfair to the Libyan people.

“Here, we had bad leaders like Idi Amin, but all their supporters took part in the elections because we have no right to remove them—it’s their country. They should continue with their normal rights,” he said, drawing parallels with Uganda’s own political journey.

Gen. Museveni also noted the ongoing discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on collaborative initiatives for Libyan peace.

“I am glad because I agreed with President Al-Sisi to work together, but I hadn’t followed up. Now, your visit has encouraged me. If all Libyan factions agree to have elections for all Libyans, not a few, it will stop ruining the country,” President Museveni remarked.

He emphasized that Africa has a role to play in mediating internal conflicts and fostering unity on the continent.

The Libyan delegation, led by Mr. Musbah Abouksham, Head of the General Assembly Department and Foreign Minister, delivered greetings from H.E. President Mohamed Al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of Libya.

Mr. Abouksham expressed gratitude to Uganda for its unwavering support of African peace initiatives and stability in Africa.

He emphasized that Libya’s Government of National Unity remains committed to achieving national unity and stability through transparent elections.

“We need your advice and support for our politicians in Libya. Any initiative to ensure Libyan citizens’ participation in elections will be highly appreciated,” he said.

Mr. Abouksham added: “An African leader like Yoweri Museveni is highly respected by all Libyans, east or west, because you have never intervened negatively in Libya.”

He highlighted his personal connection to Uganda, recalling that he spent part of his formative years in the country between 1995 and 1998 while his father served as a Libyan diplomat.

“Part of my education and culture was shaped here,” he said.

The Libyan delegation wished President Museveni victory in the 2026 elections, adding that Libya is keen to sustain Libyan investments and make them stronger in Uganda.

“We are sure that you are the best choice to lead Uganda in the coming period. And this victory will not only be for the Ugandan people, but also for the entire African people,” Mr. Abouksham said.

President Museveni’s call for inclusive Libyan elections aligns with the broader African Union and Non-Aligned Movement goals of promoting homegrown solutions to political crises.

The Libyan delegation also included Hon. Fatalla Elzuni, Minister for Youth and special envoy of the Prime Minister to Africa; H.E. Ibrahim Ahmed Sultan, Libya’s Ambassador to Uganda; and Mr. Sofian Belkher, Director of International Organizations Department.

On the Ugandan side, officials included Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,Hon. Okello Oryem, Mr. Vincent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.