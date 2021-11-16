Two explosions have been reported at Kooki towers, opposite Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and Jubilee Insurance House near Parliament of Uganda along Parliamentary Avenue.

The double incidents took place on Tuesday morning.

Currently, firefighters are trying to put out a fire along Parliament Avenue and Police’s bomb squad has been deployed.

Scores have been injured.

Buildings such as Jubilee House, Kampala Capital City Authority, the seat of city administration, Parliament have been closed and heavy security has been deployed around the scenes.

The development comes after a few weeks where one person was killed and three others injured in a bomb attack at a pork joint in Komamboga, a city suburb.

Days later, another person was confirmed dead and another injured in a suspected bomb explosion in a Swift Bus at Lungala, Mpigi town council.

The incident involved a moving bus, registration number UAU 989T. The bus was heading to Bushenyi. According to President Museveni “Preliminary reports say that the blast was from the seat and it killed only that person and injured the one who was sitting behind. The hunt continues, the clues are CLEAR and PLENTY.”

The President further disclosed that the victim on the bus was a sucide bomber.

In October, the United Kingdom warned of possible terror attacks on Uganda but the Ugandan police dismissed off the warning.