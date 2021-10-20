Today 20th October 2021 as Kenya celebrated Mashujaa (Heros) Day to commemorate independence hero’s who fought for Kenyans independence in the 1960s, he became the peoples hero by surprisingly announcing an order to lift curfew indefinitely. This news can not only excited Kenyans but people all over the continent of Africa calling on their heads of state to lift the mandatory curfews, which have mostly affected youth businesses and night shift employment. Without adding any conditions to the lifting of curfew, he has led other heads of state in Africa in take courage to liberate their people from economic captivity to the covid mandatory restrictions.

Before giving the order to lift curfew, President Uhuru said that, “it is time to stop trying to survive against the virus and learn to live with the covid virus”. Unlike in previous national covid addresses, where the President blamed his orders on advice from national covid task force and religious leaders, this time Uhuru made it personal by stating that, ” by the authority invested in me as President ” which signaled a major shift of the narrative that precedes the national covid orders from being a scientific or religious opinion.

The news of lifting curfew in Kenya began to trend on Uganda’s social media before it started trending in Kenya which was either still in shock or were caught up with public holiday. Other groups who celebrated the curfew were observed in Nigeria and south Africa’s social media within less than an hour after the announcement. Collins Tugumisirize a public policy consultant from Uganda said that “Ugandans excitement about Kenya’s lifting curfew mandates, is a sign of a fresh wave which is likely to go cross the youth of Africa, referring to such actions as modern day, heroic economic liberation landmarks.”

Sam Njoroge a political mobiliser from Nyeri county in Kenya said that, “Kenyas feel liberated from oppression especially among the youth whose livelihood around entertainment and leisure industries used to employ most of them. President Kenyatta has just changed his legacy by this one decision in his favor.”

The only foreign leader hosted at the national event was President of Malawi, HE Lazarus Chakwera .