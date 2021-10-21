Kenyans celebrated Mashujaa Day on Tuesday 20th October. Although the day honours the country’s heroes who fought for freedom from colonial rule, it represents much more than meets the eye.

Initially, Mashujaa Day was known as Kenyatta Day and was celebrated in honour of Kenya’s founding president Jomo Kenyatta and a few other freedom fighters.

However, after the new constitution was promulgated on August 24, 2010, the name was changed, marking a new beginning in Kenya’s history for allshujaas. National days in honour of the selected few became a thing of the past; as did Moi Day that was celebrated every October 10.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here