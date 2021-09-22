President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation today Wednesday regarding the situation of Covid-19 in Uganda.

This is according to Senior Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka.

“@KagutaMuseveni will address the Nation on COVID19 situation and related issues on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 8pm. The address will be live on all Television and Radio Stations,”Nabusayi tweeted on Tuesday.

Museveni’s address comes at a time when schools and places of worship are still closed due to Covid-19.

During his last State of the Nation address in July this year, Museveni partially lifted the second Covid-19 lockdown by allowing boda bodas, Kikuubo trading centre,malls and arcades to resume operations.

The President said boda bodas were allowed to move up to 6pm and they were also allowed to carry strictly one passenger while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“But please don’t share masks. Both the rider and passenger should strictly wear masks. If they fail, we shall be forced to revise the earlier directive,” Museveni said.

“Curfew time is maintained at 7pm upto 5:30am. All persons except security personnel and those authorized to move should be in their homes. ”

“Why we maintain the curfew?Without curfew there will be a lot of socialization in the night. That may be a big problem.”

The President also said Kikuubo trading centre, malls and arcades should reopen but under strict observance of SOPs.

Museveni also allowed private vehicles to move across districts with a maximum of only three people.

“Public transport allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity effective Monday and this will be reviewed every after 2 weeks,”Museveni said.

On the other hand, Museveni said schools, bars, places of worship should remain closed.

“Schools remain closed. Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health should meet. Learning should continue virtually.”