Shine ya eye housemate Nini has been given a secret task (prank) by Big Brother to leave the house secretly for 24 hours.

The 27-year-old is among the last four women standing as of week nine although her fate will be determined this Sunday since she’s on the nomination list.

She was asked to carry out this prank during the Tuesday afternoon personal diary session with Biggie where he asks housemates about how they are, their opinion on the previous day’s nominations and head of house games.

Nini got so emotional and started crying during her session. She asked for her pet fish which was taken by Big Brother (so that she can confide in her) when she feels down. She talked about how she and Saga got strikes (infringement warnings) and a punishment which is not a good thing in any way. She told Big Brother that she wishes she could be alone for sometime,

A wish he gladly granted her by giving her the 24-hour personal time.

She’s to exit tonight a with a few items she might need through an emergency door around the play area without anyone noticing and will be sneaked back into the house after 24 hours.

So thoughtful of Big brother for helping keep Nini sane.

We can’t wait to see how housemate will react to her disappearance mostly Saga who is literally glued to her almost all the time.