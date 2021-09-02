Victoria University management has said it is going to cooperate with security authorities moments after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) confirmed holding Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga in their custody.

The army Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso said on Thursday reports that Dr. Muganga was kidnapped were false but rather he was arrested by the armed forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in Uganda.

“Social media reports that Vice-Chancellor Victoria University Dr. Lawrence Muganga was kidnapped are false. He was arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country. Investigations into the matter have commenced,” Brig Byekwaso tweeted on Thursday.

Speaking to Watchdog Uganda, the management of Victoria University have said they are ready to cooperate with security agencies in case they want to make any inquiries about Dr Muganga.

Dr. Muganga was dragged from his office at Victoria University in Kampala by armed plain-clothed men on Thursday afternoon under the watch of helpless private security guards manning the building. He was whisked away in a drone van to a yet-to-be-identified location.

Whereas in one of the charges, the army says Dr Muganga was arrested over illegal stay in the country, it has emerged that the Vice-Chancellor owns a valid Ugandan National Identity Card.