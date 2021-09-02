STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: President Yoweri Museveni has today held a successful consultative meeting with the five (5) Ambassadors representing the five permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council at State House Entebbe.

The Security Council is the United Nations’ principal crisis-management body and is empowered to impose binding obligations on the 193 UN member states to maintain peace. The council’s five permanent and ten elected members meet regularly to assess threats to international security, including civil wars, natural disasters, arms proliferation, and terrorism.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Russia H.E Alexander Dmitrievich Polyakov, the Ambassador of China H.E. Zhang Lizhong, the Ambassador of France H.E. Jules-Armand Aniambossou, the Ambassador of the United States H.E. Natalie E. Brown and the British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Kate Airey.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Okello Oryem also attended.

