Over 20,000 people have been vaccinated against yellow fever in Entebbe area.

The exercise is being championed by the National Medical Stores (NMS) at the Mayor’s Gardens in Katabi, Entebbe.

“Every Ugandan is encouraged to come and get vaccinated,” said NMS Senior Public Relations Officer, Sheila Nduhukire. She added, “Please come with your National Identity Card.”

The event, which ends on August 30, 2021, has attracted thousands of residents of Entebbe and nearby suburbs.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Security personnel and NMS staff ensured the hundreds of people got vaccinated while observing Ministry of Health standard operating procedures to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Among people who took advantage of the free exercise, were soldiers, traders and medical personnel among others.

“I have saved Shs 130,000 which I would have spent on buying the yellow fever vaccine,” said Aldrine Kentaro, 43, a mother of four.

“All my children have been vaccinated. I will always be eternally grateful to NMS for its kind works,” she said.

Ms Nduhukire said the exercise was supposed to close on August 23.

“But we decided to extend it to August 30 due to high demand. We saw huge numbers which we didn’t anticipate,” she said.

“People have showed enthusiasm to receive the yellow fever vaccine.”

The exercise is benefiting Ugandan nationals from the age of nine months to 59 years.

The agency’s spokesman said this is part of NMS’ Corporate Social Responsibility.

“For a long time, NMS has always been running annual corporate Social Responsibility activities and we have always elected Yellow fever vaccination as our CSR flagship campaign. This one is not different from the one we previously run,” she emphasised.

In March 2021, NMS held a free yellow fever vaccination in Arua which management said was a token of its commitment to consistently contribute towards positive social development and better quality of life of Ugandans.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the fight against the novel Covid-19 are being observed in Entebbe.

Uganda is considered a high-risk country for Yellow fever by a comprehensive global strategy to Eliminate Yellow fever Epidemics (EYE).

Immunization remains the main strategic approach to prevent, contain and eliminate Yellow fever outbreaks.

Currently, NMS provides the necessary medicines and other medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment to Government Health Facilities and other institutions that are at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 as advised by Ministry of Health.

NMS’ mandate is to procure, store and distribute Essential Medicines and Medical Supplies (EMHS) to Public Health Facilities.

The institution has been distributing COVID-19 vaccines across Uganda, supporting efforts to combat the deadly pandemic.

Ms Nduhukire said over 20,000 people have been vaccinated so far. She expects more people will be vaccinated by August 30.