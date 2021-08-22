Uganda Police have confirmed that Maj Gen Paul Lokech’s death was caused by a blood clot.

Lokech, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) died suddenly on Saturday from his home in Kiira.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of the deceased, by a team of 4 pathologists. Also present were; Brig. Gen. Dr Kusasira Stephen, the Director Medical Services in the UPDF, the personal Doctor of the late, Dr Khiingi Ben and two family representatives.

“The team of pathologists established that the victim got a fracture of the right ankle joint, around the end of July, 2021. It was a simple fracture which was being managed at RUBY Medical Centre, by an Orthopedic Surgeon. They put a POP cast at the victim’s leg and managed him as an outpatient, with regular reviews. They further encouraged him to do mild exercises while at home,” Enanga said.

” It was further established that the pain in the right leg started increasing in the last 2-3days, and the victim notified his Orthopedic Surgeon, who scheduled an appointment for him on the 21.08.2021, at around 8.30am -900am. Indeed at around 7:54, the victim called the Orthopedic Surgeon to reconfirm their appointment. It is unfortunate, that shortly after, the victim started facing breathing problems and called his personal Doctor, Dr. Ben Khiingi, who rushed to the home, but found the victim breathing his last and died.”

During the autopsy, the police mouthpiece disclosed that the pathologists opened the right lower leg, which got injured, and found a very big blood clot, that had formed in one of the big blood vessels. They further opened his chest and found part of the blood clot had been carried into the lungs.

“As a result, both vessels in the lungs were blocked, thus leading to the shortage in breath and subsequent death. It was thus concluded as death due to natural causes.”

Burial arrangements:

WENESDAY 25.08.2021: The body will be transported to his home at Kitikifumba in Kira Division, for prayers and viewing.

Thursday 26.08.2021: The body will leave Kampala for his home in Baibir village in Pader District.

Friday 27.08.2021: Burial will take place at Baibir Village, Ludele parish, Pader Town Council, in Pader District..