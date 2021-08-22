Algeria has opened its market to Ugandan milk and coffee.

The opportunity will see its agricultural products on the shelves of one of the biggest middle class markets on the African continent.

Watchdog News website has been reliably informed that milk worth ugx500 million will be exported to Algeria in the first year. The deal is in its final stages.

This website understand that Uganda’s president Mr Yoweri Museveni personally wrote the Algerian government to interest them in Ugandan food products.

“The move culminated into the visit of the Algerian foreign affairs minister who during his meeting with HE President Museveni announced that Algeria is opening the market for Uganda,” said Uganda’s envoys to Algiers, Mr Alintuma Nsambu.

Uganda’s embassy in Algeria in collaboration with the Algerian embassy in Kampala have finalized negotiations with the Algerian government to give Uganda an import slot worth $500 million for powered milk per year.

The development is music to the ears of Uganda dairy farmers who will benefit from this market after the country registered surplus milk in the past couple of years, while at the same time neighbouring Kenya attempted to restrict its market from Ugandan milk products.

The opening of the North African country market is a breath of fresh air for the ever growing Ugandan milk production capacity – it is also an opportunity to grow its capacity to milk to more sophisticated market.

Uganda has some of the healthiest milk in the world because of its low cholesterol levels.

The opening of the Algeria market for milk and coffee is one of the of the commercial diplomacy efforts by the Ministry of Foreign affairs through its Embassies. Commercial diplomacy is one of the emphasis of Uganda’s recent foreign policy, as the country pushes its diplomats from being contented with wine and beer diplomatic cocktails.

The sh500 million milk deal as aside, Algeria has already started importing Ugandan coffee.

Uganda’s ambassador in Algiers Mr Alintuma Nsambu confirmed the opportunity for Ugandan milk and coffee exporters and asked them to start taking advantage of this opportunity.

Algeria has a coffee market of more than US2 billion which Uganda can grab a part of – if the country maintains and improves its quality and other deliverables. Ugandan companies are projected to export coffee worth US$1 billion per year.

Among coffee export companies the Ugandan embassy in Algiers has helped to enter the Algerian market include Grain Pulse in Bugolobi and Louis Dreyfus co. Ltd in Namanve.