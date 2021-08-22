The former commander of the UPDF Center for Doctrine Synthesization and Development Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa has on Sunday been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kabura, Lyantonde district.

The chief mourner and Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vicent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who met the late Kutesa in 1980 during the bush war described him as a gallant son, brave, loyal, calm, a patriot, and committed to the gains of the liberation struggle.

” If it wasn’t for the adherence to Covid 19 Standard Operating Procedures, this place would be flooded with thousands of mourners because of the love the late Kutesa had for his people,” he said, adding that Lt Gen Kutesa sacrificed alot to put the country where it is today.

The State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi said the late Lt Gen Kutesa played a big role in professionalizing UPDF.

He said, ” Lt Gen Kutesa was a combat leader, legislater, business man, and very instrumental in developing a Uganda National Military Museum, urging the UPDF leadership to prioritize this military museum in memory of Lt Gen Kutesa.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi noted that the fallen hero of NRA was a role model, senior cadre and an instructor who has left a big legacy in the forces.

” We thank God for the gift of life he has given the late all his life. We are here to celebrate a unique life of Commander Kutesa. He was brave, courageous, and sacrificed for his country, ” according to Gen Elly Tumwine, a former Security Minister. He added that the late Lt Gen Kutesa was a good reader and writer who could also attend a meeting while reading a novel.

The burial was attended by the State Minister for Gender Hon Charles Engola, Hon Diana Mutasingwa from the Office of the President, MODVA Permanent Secretary Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, among other senior and local leaders. A section of family, friends and relatives also gave Late Lt Gen Kutesa a befitting burial guided by a fifteen gun salute.