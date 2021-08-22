Buhweju Member of Parliament Francis Mwijukye has been involved in a deadly car accident in Buwama, along Kampala- Masaka Highway.

Mwijukye is said to have been travelling along with his family members on Sunday when a boda boda suddenly joined the highway which caused the driver of the legislator’s Land Cruiser vehicle to lose control.

The MP and his wife have since been rushed to International Hospital Kampala as the former complained of chest pain.

This is the second time in a space of less than two years that Mwijukye is getting involved in car accidents.

