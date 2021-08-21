The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj Gen Paul Lokech has passed on.

Gen Lokech died on Saturday morning.

This has been confirmed by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso.

“UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech. More details to follow. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” Brig Byekwaso tweeted.

Details regarding the cause of Gen Lokech’s death are still scanty. However, according to Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa, the senior army officer died of blood clot.

” Just received very sad news that Gen. Paul Lokech has gone to be with the Lord. Why Why Why God? Why Gen. Lokech? A clot has taken u at a time we needed u most! Go serve with the angels Soldier! Till we meet again🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” Tayebwa said.

May his soul Rest In Peace.