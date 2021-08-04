STATE LODGE, NAKASERO: President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday recieved the Kabaka of Buganda HRH Ronald Muwenda Mutebi who paid him a curtersy call at State Lodge in Nakasero.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Kabaka Mutebi discussed development matters of mutual interest between the Kingdom and the government.

The two leaders later briefly exchanged pleasantries, both acknowledging that they have taken long without meeting, before going in for a closed door meeting.

The Kabaka of Baganda was accompanied by a four-man delegation including Prince David Wasajja and Katikkiro (Prime Minister) in the government of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Held a meeting with His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at Nakasero State Lodge. His Majesty was in the company of Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Prince David Wasajja. We discussed matters of mutual interest,” Museveni tweeted yesterday.

The development comes at a time when Central government and Buganda Kingdom are conflicting over the validity of mailo land tenure system.

Recently, Museveni described mailo land as an evil tenure system and that its one of the causes of land wrangles in Uganda.

“It’s not anywhere else in Uganda. It is really very bad and not fair but some people support it. How do you allow these things to happen? Land owners should be entitled to full ownership of their land like elsewhere in Uganda. In Ankole, nobody can chase you away from your land. You even fear,”Museveni said during Heroes day celebrations in June.

Museveni has since moved to make reforms on the tenure system.

However, speaking at his 28th coronation anniversary ceremony held at Nkoni Palace in Lwengo District on Saturday, the Kabaka said it is appalling that whereas other areas too have land, it is only that in Buganda being targeted by different people.

“We condemn those who deliberately create a situation to derail us from reminding government on what belongs to us. We have heard many people discuss about land in Buganda and many have said it is curtailing Uganda’s development. This is not true. Those who say this want to weaken the kingdom of Buganda,” Kabaka said.