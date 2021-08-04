Vice President Her Excellency Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo has urged all Members of Parliament from Teso sub region to stop their political feuds and work with leaders from LC1, LC3 and LC5 to deal with problems affecting the people in their areas.

Speaking to the Teso region Members of Parliament at the Prime Minister’s auditorium in Kampala, the Vice President said that although some members from the region belong to other parties, it should not stop them from contacting the relevant ministers to enable their people address key challenges and further pledged her support whenever they face any hurdles.

Alupo urged the members to build rapport with Ministers of Works, Water, Education, Agriculture, Gender, Finance and Security since many of the challenges of Teso rotate around them.

During the same meeting Prof. Patrick Engeu Ogwang a Ugandan pharmacist, pharmacologist, ethnobotanist, medical researcher and entrepreneur and the brain behind Covidex made a moving presentation to the members of parliament about the people he has treated to full recovery from Covid 19.

He updated them about his goal of setting up a research laboratory to manufacture Covidex and production of other medicines, in Soroti City, that are affecting Ugandans. Prof. Ogwang also thanked President Museveni for the efforts he has accorded his research to produce a Ugandan solution to the global pandemic of Covid 19.