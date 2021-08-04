Singer Moses Ssali famously known as Bebe Cool has revealed the real reason why artistes and events promoters have for weeks been camping at General Salim Saleh’s territory in Gulu.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Bebe Cool said yesterday marked the last day in Gulu where artistes have been attending a workshop under the theme; ‘Strengthening the Cultural and Creative Industry in Uganda’.

During the workshop, the ‘make a wish’ singer said they dissected the Peforming Arts industry using the SWOT (Strength Weakness Opportunities and Threats), SMEACC (Situtaion Mission Execution Administration Comman & Control) and TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) analyses to understand the position of the industry,identify the enemy and strategize on how to attack and win the war of restructuring the sector.

“The arts and creative industry contributes 3% of Uganda’s GDP and this gives us the right for government to pay full attention and organise our industry. For those who wanted to know why GULU is GULU,here you are,” Bebe Cool said.

However, during the workshop, Bebe Cool, Dr Jose Chameleone and 24 other artistes under their new Uganda Superstars Musicians Association asked Gen Salim Saleh to give them Shs9.4 billion as stimulus package.

The artistes led by the association president Chameleone told the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Chief that they need the stimulus to cover up for their individual losses registered as a result of the closure of music business due to Covid-19.

“Its our request that this issue is addressed with urgent concern to save the Uganda Music Industry for our members are crucial stakeholders,” said Chameleone, the president of the new association which so far has 26 members.

Among the would be beneficiaries include Chameleone who wants to be given Shs800m, Pallaso Shs821m, David Lutalo Shs420m, Bebe Cool Shs670m, Winnie Nwagi Shs380m and Azawi Shs250m.

The Uganda Superstars Musicians Association was formed in June this year.