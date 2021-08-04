The body of a former primary school teacher, who went missing in Kabale district on Thursday last week, was on Monday evening found in a eucalyptus tree plantation near his home in Kyanamira Sub County.

The deceased identified as Hebert Sunday, 53 was a resident of Nyakabungo village, Katokye parish in Kyanamira Sub County of Kabale district.

The Kyanamira Sub County district woman councilor, Bridget Asinga Tumwesigye, told our reporter on Tuesday that they had received reports from Sunday’s family that he disappeared from his home in Nyakabungo last Thursday. She said that the family members tried to search for him in vain.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate confirmed the incident saying that a case of disappearance was reported at Kabale Central Police Station by his wife Winfred Komuhangi and the search has been on until Monday in the evening when his lifeless body was discovered. Maate said that investigations are still ongoing to find out who is behind the act.

