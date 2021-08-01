BEIJING — For China’s Communist Party, celebrated its 100th birthday in July by just glorifying its past.

The celebrations were also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the build-up to the July 1 anniversary, Mr. Xi and the party exhorted its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle in the hills of the inland city of Yan’an, where Mao Zedong established himself as party leader in the 1930s.

Yet in marking its centenary, the Communist Party has been accused of using this past – selectively – to try to ensure its future and that of Mr. Xi, is eyeing an opportunity to rule for life.

