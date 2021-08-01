President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Executive Director Allen Kagina to award contracts to four companies to construct roads without undergoing the bidding processes.

As per the law, any company that wants to render services to the public under government docket must undergo bidding and the winner is given a contract. After that government gives that company a certificate of due diligence.

However, to the President, such law seems irrelevant elevant because in a letter dated 29th July 2021 seen by this website, Museveni asks Kagina to give Ashoka Buildcon limited a contract to construct Mpigi-Kibibi-Mityana road (60KM) and other two roads.

In the latter, he said, “Ashoka Buildcon Limited have approached me proposing to construct and pre-finance the construction and building of roads; Mpigi-Kibibi- Mityana roads (60km), Kanungu-Hamurwa (47km) and Butogota-Buhoma (32km). I, therefore, direct you to enter into an agreement with that company to design and build these roads since they are under NDPIII.”

Museveni added that due diligence was already made and the said company has a strong financial position to finance the mentioned roads.

“It should be agreed that the government of Uganda pays them through budgetary appropriations in quarterly instalments from a third of execution,” reads the letter.

The other company he seconded in another letter dated 15th May 2021 is Zhongmei Engineering group which is going to pre-finance Kanoni-Misingi-Mityana road(37km).

“This is a Chinese company which has financed and completed many roads in Uganda. This is therefore to direct you enter into this company to design and build this road since it’s in NDP III. It must be agreed that it will be paid in quarterly instalments from the second year of execution.”

The third one is Chongqing International Construction Cooperation (CICO) which is going to design and construct Kabwohe-Kitagata-Rukungiri (65.7km) and Masindye-Kabimbiri-Zirobwe-Wobulezi-Kapeeka (138km).

“This is to therefore direct you to enter the agreement with CICO to pre-finance them and ensure that the right government procedures are taken. The government of Uganda will provide budgetary appropriations in quarterly instalments from the third year of execution,” reads a letter dated 21st June 2021.

Also, in a letter date 21 June 2021, President Museveni ordered Kagina to give the contract to China Communication Construction Co. LTD (CCCC). CCCC is to pre-finance the construction and building of Pakwach-Karuma road and Pakwach Bridge, Kisubi-Nakawuka-Natete/ Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi/ Nakawuka-Mawugulu-Nanziga-Maya/Kasanje-Buwaya. Nakasero-Northern Bypass Express VVIP road.

He also ordered that government will provide budgetary appropriations in quarterly instalments from the third year of execution.