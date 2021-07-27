The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni, is scheduled to release the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results this Friday.

This is the second set of the national examinations to be released after Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results that were released two weeks back.

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports Spokesperson Patrick Muinda, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) will brief the Ms Janet about the results on Wednesday ahead of the Friday July 30 release.

“The release of results will be conducted under strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at State House,” Muinda confirmed.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Candidates and other stakeholders will recieve the results using the Short Message Services (SMS) on mobile phones after the official release.

A total of 333,889 candidates registered for 2020 UCE from 3,935 examination centres.

Out of these, 49.8 per cent were male while 50.1 per cent were female.

At total of 148,135 of the candidates are under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) while 185,754 candidates are Non-USE.