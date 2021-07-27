The Minister of state for animal industry Lt Col (RTD) Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama has revealed that Uganda will start to produce its own tick vaccines by the mid next year to help the country independently combat tick resistance among cattle farmers.

Rwamirama noted that the ministry of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries has already instituted a committee of experts to handle the investigation on both livestock and crop production to come up with recommendations.

He said that the tick resistance has become stubborn partly due to using the same acaricide in one place for a long time, fake acaricides and poor handling that may lead to its importance because of direct sunlight.

He made remarks over the weekend during the harmonization of foot and mouth disease control measures and monitoring COVID-19 relief fund in municipalities held at Municipal offices Ntungamo Municipality.

Minister Rwamirama noted that by June 2022 Uganda shall have completed and approved its own tick vaccine appealing to cattle farmers to adhere to veterinary guidelines.

The minister said that tick eradication will be done in two phases there by total suppression where the government will provide farmers with highly subsidized acaricides such that all domestic animals are sprayed to reduce tick loads to almost zero and then vaccines will be introduced.

Rwamirama also directed security agencies in Ntungamo district to arrest and auction illegal cattle’s crossing Uganda- Rwanda through porous border into the country as the only way to cartel illegal cattle movements in the district.

He advised all cattle sellers in both countries to use the right channel if they are to promote EAC trade among countries.

The minister hailed Hon Mwesigwa Rukutana for lobbying and promoting the ongoing Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) in the district.

He pledged additional 10,000 dozes of foot and mouth disease to intensify the cattle vaccination since Ntungamo district is large compared to the 2000 dozes it received.

Rwamirama also promised water units for dam construction for water production because the district has been stressed with lack of enough water and 2 tractors.

The RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda stressed the need for intensifying the security at the border to dispel illegal cattle movement in Kabezi and Ruhara villages in Ngoma sub county which exacerbates the spread of foot and mouth disease in the district.

Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba chairperson Ntungamo district commended minister Rwamirama for the visitation which has addressed many challenges.