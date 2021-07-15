President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Minister of Defence Adolf Mwesige as the new Clerk to Parliament.

Mwesige replaces Jane Kibirige.

The Clerk to Parliament provides advice and guidance to the Speaker with respect to the rules, procedures and protocol of Parliament and directs the internal management of the service.

Recently, Mwesige pleaded to Museveni to appoint him chairperson or member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

In June, Mwesige was dropped as Minister as Museveni named his new cabinet. He was replaced by Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who served as Agriculture Minister in the previous cabinet.

In his job seeking letter to the President, Mwesige first thanked Museveni for having given him an opportunity to serve in the cabinet for the last 18 years from 2003-2021 before asking him to employ him again.

“In my letter to Your Excellency dated 2nd October 2020, I had informed you of my decision to quit elective politics and serve the government in any capacity that Your Excellency will find appropriate to deploy me in the years to come. I have received reliable information that there are vacancies of Chairperson and other commissioners in the Uganda Human Rights Commission which Your Excellency its mandated to fill under article 51 (2) of the constitution,” Mwesige who is also a former Member of Parliament for Bunyangabu county said in a 10th June letter to Museveni.

“I have all the academic qualifications and requisite experience to qualify for appointment to any of the above positions either as chairperson or a member of the commission as Your Excellency find it appropriate,” he added.