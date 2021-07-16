President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday appointed former Lands Minister Beti Namisango Kamya as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG).

Kamya replaces Justice Irene Mulyagonja whose last term ended on 5th July, 2020.

“By the Powers given to me under Article 223(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint: Inspector General of Government – Beti Namisango Kamya,” Museveni said.

Kamya will be deputized by Anne Muhairwe.

Who is Beti Kamya?

Beti Olive Namisango Kamya-Turomwe, also known as Betty Kamya and Beti Kamya, is a businesswoman and politician in Uganda, the third-largest economy in the East African Community. She is the Cabinet Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in the Cabinet of Uganda, since 14 December 2019.

Before that, from 6 June 2016 until 14 December 2019, she served as the Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority in Uganda’s cabinet.[5][4]

Beti Olive Namisango Kamya-Turomwe is the founder and former president of the Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA), one of the registered political parties in Uganda.She was a candidate in the 2011 Ugandan presidential elections, coming in fifth with 52,782 votes. She previously served as the Member of Parliament representing Lubaga North Constituency on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket from 2006 until 2010.

Kamya joined the National Resistance Movement party and in 2020 she participated in the flag bearer elections for Lubaga North constituency as a candidate.She won Brian Tindyebwa and Dr. Isaac Lwanga to become the official NRM flag bearer in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

In the 2021 general elections, Kamya lost the Lubaga North parliamentary election to Ababaker Kawalya of the National Unity Platform (NUP) a party under the leadership of Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu.

Early life:

Kamya was born in Nakuru, Kenya on 30 November 1955 to George Wilson Kamya, a Ugandan, and Margaret Wairimu Kamya, a Kenyan. Kamya was the fourth born of nine children. In 1961, when she was six years old, the family relocated to Uganda.

She attended McKay Memorial School in Kampala and Saint Hellen’s Primary School in Western Uganda for her elementary school. She then attended Wanyange Girls’ School for her O-Level education and Kings College Budo for her A-Level education. Kamya studied at Makerere University, the oldest and largest public university in the country, graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing.

In the mid 1980s, she joined Uganda Leather and Tanning Industries Limited in Jinja in the sales department, working there until 1988. She then joined Nyanza Textiles Industries Limited, working there as a sales executive until 1992. She then relocated to Kampala, Uganda’s capital and largest city with her husband.

From 1996 until 1999, Kamya worked as the marketing manager at Uganda Breweries Limited in Port Bell, a Kampala suburb. From 1999 until 2004, she was the executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe.

Joining politics:

Between 2001 and 2004, while still at UWEC, Kamya became an official in the political pressure group Reform, Agenda, the precursor of the FDC political party.

From 2005 until 2010, she served as the special envoy of the then FDC president Kizza Besigye. She also served as the elected member of parliament for Lubaga North Constituency on the FDC ticket. In January 2010, she quit FDC and formed the UFA, becoming its first president.

On 6 June 2016, Kamya was named as Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority in the new Cabinet announced that day. In a cabinet reshuffle on 14 December 2019, she was named the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, switching dockets with Betty Amongi, who took over at Kampala Capital City Authority.

On 8 June, 2021, Kamya was dropped as Lands Minister as Museveni named his new cabinet.

Private life:

Kamya was married to Spencer Turwomwe, a soldier in the Ugandan military. He died in 2003. Together, they had six children.